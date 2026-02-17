Delhi repeat in Kerala: Biker dies after falling into open pit, govt orders probe

A 27-year-old man was killed after allegedly falling into an uncovered roadside pit near Thodupuzha in Kerala’s Idukki district, police said on Tuesday, 17 February, in yet another fatal accident linked to unguarded civic works.

The victim, Jeys Benny of Muthalakkodam, met with the accident late on Monday night when his two-wheeler reportedly plunged into a large excavation dug along the roadside as part of ongoing construction work, officials said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Television channels aired CCTV footage purportedly showing the motorcycle hurtling into the open pit, underscoring concerns over the absence of visible safety precautions at the site.

The incident sparked angry protests from local residents, who alleged that the pit had remained open for over a month without basic safeguards such as barricades, reflectors or warning signage. They accused the authorities of gross negligence.

Amid mounting outrage, Kerala Public Works Department (PWD) minister Mohammed Riyas ordered an inquiry into the incident. He said the department’s deputy chief engineer had been tasked with conducting a probe and would recommend further action after submitting a report.

"Stringent measures will be taken if the negligence happened from the side of the public works department," Riyas said.