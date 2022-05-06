Delhi riots 2020: HC to hear bail plea by Umar Khalid on May 19

Khalid, Imam and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law in the UAPA case for being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.



The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.



The trial court had dismissed the bail petitions by Khalid and Imam on March 24 and April 11, respectively.



Khalid has argued in his bail plea that his speech, which forms the basis for the allegations against him, did not call for violence, was not contemporaneously uploaded on YouTube, was not widely circulated and that the allegation of commission of offence of section 124A (sedition) IPC or any reaction in Delhi on account of the speech was unfounded, unlikely and more than remote .



The Delhi Police, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, has opposed the bail plea, saying the narratives sought to be created by Khalid cannot be looked into as his defence at this stage and the trial court refused to release him by a well-reasoned order which suffers from no illegality.