Delhi riots case: JNUSU marches for release of Umar Khalid, co-accused

The march, which proceeded from Ganga Dhaba to Sabarmati Dhaba, saw participation from students and relatives of the accused, including Khalid’s father. Demonstrators carried placards and raised slogans condemning what they described as the prolonged and unjust incarceration of those charged with instigating the February 2020 communal violence in Delhi.

“More than five years have passed since Umar, Sharjeel, Meeran, Gulfisha and others were wrongfully incarcerated by the BJP-RSS regime. Yet again, their bail pleas have been rejected,” JNUSU said in a statement, demanding the immediate release of the accused and accusing the government of silencing dissent.

The Delhi High Court had earlier refused bail to the nine accused, including Khalid and Meeran Imam, stating that “conspiratorial” violence under the guise of protests or demonstrations could not be condoned.

With PTI inputs