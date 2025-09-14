Delhi riots case: JNUSU marches for release of Umar Khalid, co-accused
Protest followed Supreme Court adjourning accused’s bail hearing to 19 September, after Delhi High Court denied relief under UAPA
Under the shadow of half a decade since Umar Khalid’s arrest, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) took to the streets on Saturday, 13 September, holding a solemn yet spirited march to express unwavering solidarity with the activist and his fellow detainees in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.
The protest came a day after the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on their bail pleas to 19 September, following the Delhi High Court’s earlier denial of relief to the accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The march, which proceeded from Ganga Dhaba to Sabarmati Dhaba, saw participation from students and relatives of the accused, including Khalid’s father. Demonstrators carried placards and raised slogans condemning what they described as the prolonged and unjust incarceration of those charged with instigating the February 2020 communal violence in Delhi.
“More than five years have passed since Umar, Sharjeel, Meeran, Gulfisha and others were wrongfully incarcerated by the BJP-RSS regime. Yet again, their bail pleas have been rejected,” JNUSU said in a statement, demanding the immediate release of the accused and accusing the government of silencing dissent.
The Delhi High Court had earlier refused bail to the nine accused, including Khalid and Meeran Imam, stating that “conspiratorial” violence under the guise of protests or demonstrations could not be condoned.
With PTI inputs
