Delhi riots: HC notice to Delhi Police on Jamia alumni president's bail plea

In the charge sheet, the police claimed that five persons -- Tahir Hussain, former councilor Ishrat Jahan, student Meeran Haider, activist Khalid Saifi, and Shifa-ur-Rehman -- received Rs 1.61 crore as cash or bank transaction, out of which Rs 1.48 crore was used to manage the protest sites and execute the conspiracy of riots.



Imam and Khalid are facing charges in connection with the inflammatory speeches which are allegedly fuelled the violence, as per the police.



The riots broke out in the national capital in February 2020 as clashes between the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and pro-CAA protesters took a violent turn. The mayhem, which coincided with the then US President Donald Trump's maiden trip to India, saw more than 50 people lose their lives while over 700 were injured.