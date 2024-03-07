Delhi sees coldest day of month so far as mercury settles at 8.8 deg C

Delhi on Thursday, 7 March recorded its coldest day of the month so far as the minimum temperature settled five notches below the season's average at 8.8 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The city is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

Over the last 12 years, Delhi has experienced minimum temperatures ranging between 10 and 18 degrees in the first week of March, the IMD said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 179.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".