Delhi sees over 50 pc rise in heart-related deaths in 2024, toll crosses 3.29 lakh in 20 yrs

Delhi recorded a sharp rise of more than 50 per cent in deaths due to heart attacks and heart-related diseases in 2024, with 34,539 fatalities reported during the year, according to data released by the Delhi government. This marks an increase of over 12,000 deaths compared to 22,385 recorded in 2023.

The data also shows that heart-related ailments have claimed 3,29,857 lives in the national capital over the past two decades, underlining a sustained and growing public health challenge.

An age-wise break-up reveals that 46,129 deaths were recorded among people aged 25–44 years, while the highest number of fatalities — 1,03,972 — occurred in the 45–64 age group. Another 92,048 deaths were reported among those aged 65 years and above. More than five per cent of the total deaths, or 14,321 cases, involved children aged 14 years and below.

Medical experts pointed to lifestyle-related factors as a key contributor to the rising incidence of heart disease, particularly among younger age groups.

“While hereditary risk remains important, lifestyle factors now play a larger and more modifiable role in early heart attacks. Genetics may load the gun, but lifestyle pulls the trigger,” said Dr Madhurima Ghosh, paediatric cardiologist at B.M. Birla Heart Hospital. Poor diet, physical inactivity, smoking, stress and sleep deprivation can trigger cardiac events at a much younger age, she added.