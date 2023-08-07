Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday; Cong, AAP issue whip to MPs

With the Delhi services bill set to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have issued whips to their MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has already been passed by Lok Sabha.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' chief whip in the Upper House, issued a three-line whip on August 4, saying that "very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023".