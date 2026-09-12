‘Mapping’ them out in the national capital

The word ‘mapping’ did not appear in Phase 1 of the SIR, which was held in Bihar alone. It referred instead to ‘family grouping’: arranging members of the same family sequentially in the electoral roll. Every voter was asked to provide their part and serial number in the 2002-03 roll.

‘Family grouping’ became the lynchpin of SIR/Phase 2, held simultaneously in nine states and three Union Territories. Those born later or not listed in the 2002-03 rolls were asked to provide information on relatives. The emphasis was now on 'mapping' each voter.

In Delhi, part of Phase 3, even this wasn’t enough to secure a place in the draft electoral roll.

Mantasha Afroz, a Delhi University student, is a voter from Okhla. She was born at the same address in Shaheen Bagh where she still lives with her parents and two sisters. Mantasha has been marked ‘permanently shifted’ in the ASDD (Absent-Shifted-Dead-Duplicate) schema, even after she provided her parents’ details. Her family has five members, who have had to deal with three different BLOs. Mantasha’s BLO says her work is done, and it’s now over to “senior Election Commission officials”.

In Patparganj, 24-year-old Kajal’s name was deleted (deemed ‘permanently shifted’). She filled out her SIR form online and voted in the 2025 assembly election. She still has her old voter I-card (EPIC), and provided her mother’s part/serial/EPIC numbers. Her mother’s name is on the draft list, hers isn’t. Both mother and daughter live at the same address. How’s that for ‘family grouping’?

Pushpa Devi, who has lived at the same address in Jagdamba Camp, Greater Kailash, for 40 years, has been declared ‘permanently shifted’. Despite voting in 2025, she was not issued an SIR enumeration form.