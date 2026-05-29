Delhi teachers’ body asks min. to revoke notices over Class 12 results, blames OSM rollout

The Government Schools Teachers’ Association (GSTA) has urged Delhi education minister Ashish Sood to withdraw show-cause notices issued to teachers over the decline in CBSE Class 12 pass percentages, arguing that the drop stemmed largely from flaws in the newly introduced On Screen Marking (OSM) system rather than teacher performance.

In a letter to the minister, the association said the OSM system, introduced by the CBSE this year for board answer-sheet evaluation, was rolled out without adequate groundwork, practical testing or sufficient training for evaluators.

The GSTA said it had earlier recommended that the system be introduced on a pilot basis and expanded only after a proper assessment of its feasibility and outcomes.

The association pointed to widespread disruption and operational difficulties during the evaluation process under OSM, saying teachers struggled with unfamiliar software and technical shortcomings.”

Under the system, physical answer sheets are scanned and uploaded for digital evaluation by examiners. However, teachers across several centres reportedly complained of blurred or poorly scanned copies, incorrect uploading of answer booklets, missing pages, delayed access to scripts and difficulties reading handwritten answers on screens. In some cases, evaluators allegedly struggled with mismatched page sequences or incomplete answer scripts, raising concerns about the accuracy and fairness of assessment.

The transition to digital marking also sparked complaints about inadequate orientation sessions, software glitches and increased pressure on teachers expected to complete evaluations within fixed timelines despite technical disruptions.