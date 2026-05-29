Hapless school principals scramble to meet CBSE ‘fatwa’ to defend on-screen marking

Students look serious and curious. The teachers look scared. The principals try to appear cool and authoritative while reading out a text. The more savvy among them pretend to speak extempore. Some seem to be reading out the text held in large and bold letters and held before them. At least one of the principals drops all pretences and reads out from a written text. All of them look uneasy, if not scared. At least one elderly teacher looks to be having a heart attack as he haltingly and painfully reads out the text.

With minor variations, what they say is similar. The On-Screen Marking system introduced by CBSE in 2026 is a landmark; it is a much-needed reform which has made evaluation fair, transparent and free from human bias. A few ‘discrepancies’ should not cause concern. Parents and students should trust the system. No student will be allowed to suffer because of technical glitches. The text was apparently circulated by the CBSE to school principals who were asked to record videos and upload them on social media, on Instagram.

The CBSE ‘toolkit’ and the undoubtedly politely worded request had the desired effect. Wednesday and Thursday this week suddenly witnessed hundreds of videos of principals, teachers and students mouthing the same text. The swarm was too many to be missed and both The Hindustan Times and The Times of India got in touch with principals to find out what was happening. While a few brave principals, TOI claimed, had refused to prepare the videos as instructed, most principals did not seem to have much of an option but to become a part of CBSE’s PR campaign.

Schools and principals cannot take ‘panga’ with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), one of the most influential educational bodies in the country with over 28,000 schools in India and several hundred more schools abroad affiliated to it. So, when CBSE wants them to do something, they better oblige. So, we have the unedifying sight of principals parroting the same text circulated across the country. From Bhawna Gupta, principal of Padmapat Singhania school in Kanpur, to the principal of Miles Bronson school at Borjhar (Assam), Nripen Kumar Dutta, or Jyoti Gupta, principal of KR Mangalam World School, GK 2 in New Delhi—they all fell in line.