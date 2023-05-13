Delhi teen ends life after scoring low marks in board exam

A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself at her home in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area after she reportedly scored low marks in Class XII exams, police said on Saturday.

On Friday at 11.54 pm, Hari Nagar police station received information from DDU Hospital regarding the girl, a resident of Hari Nagar, who was brought dead to the hospital by her father, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased ended her life after scoring a low percentage in her Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examination, the DCP said.