Delhi to get light rain on Wednesday, Thursday

After the continuation of the current spell of heat wave on Tuesday, Delhi is likely to get light rain or drizzle on the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "Generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle," is how the IMD bulletin said even as the maximum temperature is likely to climb down from 42.0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 41.0 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

This is because, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm / lightning / gusty winds very likely over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains during April 19-21. On Monday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, city's base station, was 41.6 degrees Celsius against the normal of 37.0 degrees Celsius, a departure plus 4.6.

