Delhi to notify human rabies as notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act

The Delhi Government is set to declare human rabies a notifiable disease in the national capital under the Epidemic Diseases Act, in a move aimed at strengthening surveillance, ensuring timely reporting and preventing rabies-related deaths.

Announcing the decision, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the step was critical to achieving the government’s goal of zero human deaths due to rabies in the city.

“This is an important step toward our goal of zero human deaths from rabies in Delhi,” Singh said.

Once notified, all government and private health facilities — including medical colleges and individual medical practitioners — will be legally required to report suspected, probable and confirmed cases of human rabies to the concerned health authorities, according to an official statement.

The government said the move would strengthen disease surveillance, ensure timely reporting and enable swift public health action to prevent the spread of rabies. It added that efforts were also underway to further strengthen rabies vaccination facilities for humans as well as dogs and other animals.

The Delhi Government is in the process of finalising the State Action Plan for Rabies Elimination (SAPRE) in coordination with local bodies, the Animal Husbandry Department and other stakeholders.

The decision comes amid an ongoing debate following a recent order of the Supreme Court of India on the handling of stray dogs, after the court took cognisance of reports of dog attacks and rabies-related deaths. In November, the apex court directed the removal of stray dogs from public spaces such as railway stations, schools, hospitals and bus stops, and their relocation to designated shelters after sterilisation and vaccination in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules.