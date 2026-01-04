Delhi to notify human rabies as notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act
Move to mandate reporting by all health facilities, strengthen surveillance and treatment; ARV available at 59 centres across capital
The Delhi Government is set to declare human rabies a notifiable disease in the national capital under the Epidemic Diseases Act, in a move aimed at strengthening surveillance, ensuring timely reporting and preventing rabies-related deaths.
Announcing the decision, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the step was critical to achieving the government’s goal of zero human deaths due to rabies in the city.
“This is an important step toward our goal of zero human deaths from rabies in Delhi,” Singh said.
Once notified, all government and private health facilities — including medical colleges and individual medical practitioners — will be legally required to report suspected, probable and confirmed cases of human rabies to the concerned health authorities, according to an official statement.
The government said the move would strengthen disease surveillance, ensure timely reporting and enable swift public health action to prevent the spread of rabies. It added that efforts were also underway to further strengthen rabies vaccination facilities for humans as well as dogs and other animals.
The Delhi Government is in the process of finalising the State Action Plan for Rabies Elimination (SAPRE) in coordination with local bodies, the Animal Husbandry Department and other stakeholders.
The decision comes amid an ongoing debate following a recent order of the Supreme Court of India on the handling of stray dogs, after the court took cognisance of reports of dog attacks and rabies-related deaths. In November, the apex court directed the removal of stray dogs from public spaces such as railway stations, schools, hospitals and bus stops, and their relocation to designated shelters after sterilisation and vaccination in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules.
However, animal welfare activists, experts and dog lovers have opposed the directive, arguing that what they describe as an “unscientific” approach could weaken rabies-control efforts, disrupt urban ecosystems and disproportionately affect low-income and underserved communities.
Reiterating the government’s position, the official statement said declaring rabies a notifiable disease was a key step towards eliminating dog-mediated human rabies. It said vaccination infrastructure was being strengthened for both humans and animals across the city.
At present, anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) is available at 59 health facilities across all 11 districts of Delhi, while anti-rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) is being provided at 33 designated health facilities and hospitals in the national capital.
Health officials said mandatory notification would help authorities track disease trends, improve coordination between human and animal health systems, and enable targeted preventive measures in high-risk areas.
“Rabies is a preventable disease, and no death due to rabies is acceptable. Declaring human rabies as a notifiable disease will strengthen surveillance, improve early detection, and ensure timely treatment,” Singh said.
The proposed notification will come into force immediately after its issuance and will remain applicable until further orders. The government said detailed guidelines on reporting and coordination would be shared with all concerned departments and health institutions.
With inputs from PTI
