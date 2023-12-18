Delhi: Today’s Muslim Mahapanchayat deferred

An 'All India Muslim Mahapanchayat', which was scheduled to be held at the Ramlila ground on Monday, 18 December, has been "deferred" as the Delhi Police did not receive "written assurance" from the organisers about safe and smooth conduct of the event, an official said.

On 1 December, the city police told the Delhi High Court that they have granted permission to Mission Save Constitution, an organisation that claims to be working for protection of citizen rights, to hold the event at the Ramlila ground on 18 December with subject to certain conditions for safe and smooth conduct of the event.

"We have not received any written assurance related to certain points to conduct the event, therefore no-objection certificate (NOC) cannot be issued. Nobody approached us till Sunday night," a police officer said.

When contacted, the organisation, headed by advocate Mehmood Pracha, said they again moved a petition before the court on the issue and the hearing on the matter is scheduled 19 December.