Tribunal awards Rs 2.46 cr to disabled MARCOS diver injured in road crash

A Delhi motor accident claims tribunal has awarded more than Rs 2.46 crore in compensation to a Marine Commandos (MARCOS) diver who suffered 88 per cent permanent disability in a road accident.

Presiding officer Abhilash Malhotra was hearing a claim petition filed by Lakhpat Singh, a marine commando and diver posted on INS Karna, who said while on short leave, he was riding his motorcycle when a car, allegedly driven rashly and negligently, hit him from behind on 25 December 2018, leaving him with grievous injuries.

Counsel for Singh submitted that his client, who was 23 at the time of the accident, sustained 88 per cent permanent disability.

In its order dated 6 June, the tribunal observed: "From the evidence on record, it is clear that the petitioner (Singh) was a MARCOS diver who had done various courses for underwater diving to become a commando. He had suffered 88% disability in his pelvis, right upper and lower limbs."

The tribunal said the nature of Singh's injuries made it clear that he would no longer be able to serve as a marine commando or diver. It also noted that his injuries had effectively curtailed his service career.

"It is informed that the petitioner is currently doing a desk job with the help of two attendants provided by the department and will not be able to do any other work due to the nature of the injuries," the tribunal said.

Referring to the evidence on record, the tribunal noted that Singh was a professional diver serving in the Indian Navy and, after retirement, would likely have continued working in a similar field. However, because of the 88 per cent disability caused by the accident, he would no longer be able to swim or undertake any work related to his profession and specialised skills.