Delhi wakes up to heavy rain, waterlogging & traffic snarls in many parts

Heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the city.

Waterlogging was reported at the Badarpur metro station, RK Puram, and AIIMS, while massive snarls were witnessed at the Mathura Road, Mehrauli, Peeragarhi in the morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana will experience light to moderate scattered rainfall with fairly widespread occurrences from Friday to Sunday.