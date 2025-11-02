Delhi wakes up to toxic air as AQI breaches 400 mark; thick smog envelops NCR

Delhi woke up on Sunday under a heavy, choking veil of smog, as air quality in the national capital plummeted deep into the ‘very poor’ category — with several pockets gasping under ‘severe’ pollution levels.

The city’s skyline, once flushed with winter’s soft light, was instead blurred into a ghostly haze, as calm winds and a dense blanket of particulate matter hung low over the metropolis.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 372 at 6:30 am, marking a sharp deterioration overnight. In several neighbourhoods, the numbers painted an even grimmer picture — Wazirpur (425), RK Puram (418), Bawana (410), Rohini (409) and Dwarka (401) all breached the ‘severe’ threshold, turning the morning air into a toxic brew of dust, smoke, and exhaust fumes. Across most of the capital’s monitoring stations, readings between 300 and 400 reflected the city’s widening struggle to breathe.

The suffocating smog was mirrored across the National Capital Region, where Faridabad (312), Gurugram (325), Noida (301), Greater Noida (308) and Ghaziabad (322) recorded similarly dire air quality, trapping millions under a pall of pollution.