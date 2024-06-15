Delhi water crisis: AAP govt urges Haryana to discharge water on humanitarian grounds

In view of the water shortage in the national capital, the Delhi government has appealed to Haryana to discharge additional water into the Yamuna on humanitarian grounds, senior AAP leader and minister Atishi said 15 June.

Delhi's water minister also told a press conference here that the capital is facing a shortage of 70 million gallons per day (MGD) in production due to lack of raw water in the Munak Canal and Wazirabad reservoir.

The normal water production of around 1,002 MGD in Delhi went down to 932 MGD on Friday because of lack of raw water, she said.

"The Delhi government has appealed to Haryana to release additional water for the people of the city on humanitarian grounds," the minister said and added that issues related to share of Yamuna water can be discussed after heatwave conditions abate.

She said no solution to the water crisis in Delhi could be found during the meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board on 14 June.

Himachal Pradesh is ready to provide the water that was not used by it to Delhi, she claimed.