LG, Atishi in social media spat over Delhi water crisis

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena and Delhi water minister Atishi were on Wednesday, 12 June, involved in a social media spat over the water crisis.

Atishi in a Hindi post on X said that the LG office today sent a press release to all journalists in Delhi and added, "I have been abused a lot in it. Very bad things have been said about me."

The AAP leader also said in the post that she knew that the LG and the BJP hated Aam Aadmi Party because the Delhi people repeatedly made Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister with a huge mandate.

"....While hating us, you have started hating Delhi people. Abuse us as much as you want, say as many bad things to us. But do not stop the rightful water of Delhi people because of hatred against us. Delhi people are deeply distressed due to shortage of water...," she said in the post.