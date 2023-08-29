Delhi world's most polluted city, its residents lose 11.9 years of life to pollution: study

Delhi has emerged as the world's most polluted city in a new study. The study also found that its residents are on track to lose 11.9 years of life if the city's levels of pollution continue to be higher than the limit set by the WHO.

The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) released by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago also showed that all of India's 1.3 billion people live in areas where the annual average particulate pollution level exceeds the 5 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter) limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The same study also found that 67.4 per cent of the country's population lives in areas that exceed the country's own national air quality standard of 40 μg/m3.

The study said that fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5 and less) shortens an average Indian's life expectancy by 5.3 years, relative to what it would be if the 5 μg/m3 pollution limit set by the WHO were met.