NGT asks Delhi pollution panel to consider replacement of 15-yr-old diesel generator sets

The National Green Tribunal has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to consider replacing 15-year-old diesel generator (DG) sets and adopting cleaner fuel to comply with environmental regulations.

Hearing a petition alleging that a mall in west Delhi's Vikaspuri was causing noise pollution due to continuous generator operation, a panel of Acting Chairperson Justice S.K. Singh, Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and Expert Member A Senthil Vel asked the committee to regularly monitor noise and air pollution levels in the area and take appropriate action, if any violations occur.

The panel stated that no further action was necessary since a previous report indicated that the diesel generator sets were not in violation of the prescribed standards.