Delhi youth protest: Case back in SC, days after 'no time for videos' remark

More than two months after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's "cockroach" remark inadvertently gave rise to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the Supreme Court on Friday, 24 July agreed to hear two petitions alleging police excesses against students protesting the NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. The hearing has been scheduled for 27 July.

The development comes just two days after a bench headed by the CJI declined an urgent listing of a plea alleging police brutality during the CJP-led march to Parliament in Delhi on 20 July. When senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan referred to videos of the police action, the CJI remarked that the court had "no time" to watch them and told counsel, "Don't waste our time."

On Friday, however, a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana agreed to hear two separate public interest litigations after the matter was mentioned before it. "Police is using excessive force against the students," Sankaranarayanan told the bench. "The court stands between us and the police."

Emphasising the urgency, he said such incidents were occurring on a daily basis and informed the court that two separate petitions relating to the violence during student protests had been filed and numbered by the Supreme Court registry. The CJI then directed that both matters be listed for hearing on 27 July.