Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘very poor’ category with AQI of 329
Chandni Chowk records the worst AQI at 428, followed by Sirifort (405) and North Campus (400), all in ‘severe’ category or at its threshold
Delhi’s air quality slips to the ‘very poor’ category, with an overall AQI of 329 on Sunday; PM2.5 remains the dominant pollutant
Chandni Chowk records the worst AQI at 428, followed by Sirifort (405) and North Campus (400), all in the ‘severe’ category or at its threshold
Delhi records 15 days of ‘poor’ air quality up to November 27, the highest in the comparison period; minimum temperature drops to 10°C on Wednesday
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 329, according to the Department of Environment, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
Of the 59 air quality monitoring stations in the national capital, 58 were reporting data as of 8 am. PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant at 49 stations, indicating high concentrations of fine particulate matter.
Chandni Chowk recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 428, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Sirifort followed with 405, North Campus with 400, DTU with 395 and CRRI Mathura Road with 394.
The morning temperature in Delhi was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius.
The deterioration comes a day after the national capital recorded an AQI of 279 on Saturday, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI of 0-50 is classified as ‘good’, 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’, 201-300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’ and 401-500 as ‘severe’.
On Saturday, several monitoring stations had reported elevated pollution levels. CRRI Mathura Road recorded an AQI of 335, followed by Pusa at 308, Sirifort at 304 and IGI Airport (T3) at 312. Chandni Chowk and DTU both recorded 312 or higher, while Aya Nagar registered 303.
Other stations included ITO (300), Shadipur (294), Chhawla (291), Nangloi (289), Anand Vihar (279) and North Campus (299).
Despite a lower monthly average and no days in the ‘severe’ category, Delhi recorded 15 days of ‘poor’ air quality up to 27 November, the highest in the comparison period.
Meanwhile, the national capital recorded its coldest morning of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, dropping to 10 degrees Celsius. This was 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average and 1.2 degrees lower than Tuesday.
With IANS inputs