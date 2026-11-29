Delhi’s air quality slips to the ‘very poor’ category, with an overall AQI of 329 on Sunday; PM2.5 remains the dominant pollutant

Chandni Chowk records the worst AQI at 428, followed by Sirifort (405) and North Campus (400), all in the ‘severe’ category or at its threshold

Delhi records 15 days of ‘poor’ air quality up to November 27, the highest in the comparison period; minimum temperature drops to 10°C on Wednesday

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 329, according to the Department of Environment, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Of the 59 air quality monitoring stations in the national capital, 58 were reporting data as of 8 am. PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant at 49 stations, indicating high concentrations of fine particulate matter.

Chandni Chowk recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 428, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Sirifort followed with 405, North Campus with 400, DTU with 395 and CRRI Mathura Road with 394.

The morning temperature in Delhi was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius.

The deterioration comes a day after the national capital recorded an AQI of 279 on Saturday, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.