Delhi’s air quality improves, AQI drops to 267
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 24 degrees Celsius
Delhi recorded an improvement in air quality on Wednesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 267 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The figure marks a decline from earlier this week, when the AQI stood at 291 on Tuesday morning and 318 on Monday.
Under CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as “poor”, while levels above 300 are considered “very poor” and anything over 400 “severe”.
Weather conditions remained stable. The minimum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal by 0.4 degrees, and the morning humidity was recorded at 75 per cent.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 24 degrees Celsius later in the day.
