Delhi’s air quality improves, AQI drops to 267

Delhi recorded an improvement in air quality on Wednesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 267 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The figure marks a decline from earlier this week, when the AQI stood at 291 on Tuesday morning and 318 on Monday.

Under CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as “poor”, while levels above 300 are considered “very poor” and anything over 400 “severe”.