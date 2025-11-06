Delhi’s AQI at 278, likely to slip to ‘very poor’ by evening

Delhi awoke on Thursday, 6 November, shrouded in a pale, smoky haze — a thin blanket of smog softening the city’s skyline and blurring its distant edges. The air hung heavy and acrid as the national capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 278, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, with forecasts warning that it may worsen to ‘very poor’ levels by evening.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the situation is likely to deteriorate further between 6 and 8 November, as the familiar winter pollution spiral deepens. Winds from the northwest, expected to pick up speed to around 15 kmph in the afternoon, may bring momentary relief — only to slow again by nightfall, trapping pollutants close to the surface.