Delhi's minimum temperature rests at 7.5 degrees Celsius

"An induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood on February 3. In addition, moisture feeding from Arabian Sea to northwest India at lower & middle tropospheric levels is also very likely on February 2 and 3," the weather agency said.



Meanwhile, the people in the national capital continued to breathe polluted air, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to the very poor category and settled at 302.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe.'



The level of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants stood in the very poor and moderate categories, respectively, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR) estimates.



AQI is likely to remain the same for the next two days i.e. February 1 and 2 as the prevailing weather conditions are unlikely to change significantly. On February 3, rainfall is likely to occur with gusty wind that is expected to improve AQI through wet deposition and strong dispersion, the bulletin read.