Deliberate attempt to put Aravallis in danger can have grave impact: Pilot

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday raised alarm over the Centre’s redefinition of the Aravalli hills, claiming it would strip legal protection from nearly 90 per cent of the ancient mountain range and expose it to intensified mining and construction.

Addressing a march organised by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Jaipur under the banner 'Save Aravalli – Save the Future', Pilot said the changes amounted to a “deliberate attempt” to endanger a fragile ecological system whose destruction could have cascading consequences, including the expansion of the Thar desert up to Delhi.

“People across the country are worried about who is deliberately putting the Aravalli range, which has served as a protective shield for crores of people since ancient times, in danger. If the Aravallis is destroyed, the desert could expand up to Delhi,” he said.

Pilot, who participated in the march along with his son — his first time bringing him to a political protest — underlined the Aravallis’ critical role in checking air pollution, recharging groundwater and maintaining ecological balance across large swathes of north-western India.

The march was halted by police at the Government Hostel intersection, with officials citing prior permission limits and warning of action if demonstrators attempted to proceed further. The protest subsequently dispersed at that point.

Citing data from the Forest Survey of India (FSI), Pilot argued that the new definition approved by the Centre would dramatically shrink the area eligible for protection. Last month, the Supreme Court of India accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and barred the grant of fresh mining leases in the region — spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat — until expert committees submit their reports.