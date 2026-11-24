As the debate over delimitation gathers momentum, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday, 24 November, cautioned Opposition parties against accepting the Centre’s proposed formula of increasing Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent for every state, calling it a political trap that would disproportionately benefit the BJP and undermine the federal balance.

Warning that democracy in the country “will not survive” if the BJP succeeds in its alleged attempts to manipulate the delimitation exercise Sibal, at a press conference, urged Opposition parties not to fall for what he described as a sop being offered by the government to secure their support for a constitutional amendment.

The Independent MP also termed it “unconstitutional” that the monsoon sessionwas yet to be pro rogued and that the government had not yet announced the winter session of Parliament.

“I think democracy in our country will not survive if what is going to happen, which I fear might happen, takes place,” Sibal said at the press conference.

He claimed that the BJP was waiting to muster the required 362 votes in the Lok Sabha to pass a Constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation.