Delimitation debate: Don’t fall for Centre’s 50% seat hike ‘trap’, Sibal warns 'democracy won’t survive'
'They will bury you; they will bury democracy. History will never forgive you; the people of India will never forgive you': Kapil Sibal
As the debate over delimitation gathers momentum, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday, 24 November, cautioned Opposition parties against accepting the Centre’s proposed formula of increasing Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent for every state, calling it a political trap that would disproportionately benefit the BJP and undermine the federal balance.
Warning that democracy in the country “will not survive” if the BJP succeeds in its alleged attempts to manipulate the delimitation exercise Sibal, at a press conference, urged Opposition parties not to fall for what he described as a sop being offered by the government to secure their support for a constitutional amendment.
The Independent MP also termed it “unconstitutional” that the monsoon sessionwas yet to be pro rogued and that the government had not yet announced the winter session of Parliament.
“I think democracy in our country will not survive if what is going to happen, which I fear might happen, takes place,” Sibal said at the press conference.
He claimed that the BJP was waiting to muster the required 362 votes in the Lok Sabha to pass a Constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation.
Explaining the proposed 50 per cent increase formula, Sibal said the government was offering states an alternative to waiting for the next Census, expected after 2027, which would determine the future strength of the Lok Sabha and the representation of individual states based on population.
Under the proposed formula, every state would get 50 per cent more seats than it currently has. Tamil Nadu, for instance, would see its Lok Sabha representation rise from 39 to 59, while Uttar Pradesh would go from 80 to 120.
However, Sibal argued that an equal percentage increase would not ensure equal political gains.
Since northern states already have a larger share of Lok Sabha seats, their numerical advantage would widen further, benefiting the BJP, which has a stronger electoral presence in the region.
According to Sibal, Madhya Pradesh's representation would increase from 29 to 43, West Bengal's from 42 to 63, Uttar Pradesh's from 80 to 120, Andhra Pradesh's from 25 to 37, Gujarat's from 26 to 39, and Maharashtra's from 48 to 72.
He alleged that the BJP-led governments had already used delimitation to their political advantage in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir.
Explaining why he had called the press conference, Sibal warned that accepting the formula could pave the way for a permanent BJP government through what he described as a manipulative process.
He also raised concerns about the powers of the Delimitation Commission, which is headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, arguing that its decisions under the Delimitation Act could not be challenged in court.
“If political parties allow this to happen, two things will happen: You will have a permanent BJP government through a manipulative process,” he said.
The former Union minister warned that Opposition parties agreeing to the formula would be committing a grave political mistake.
Explaining why he had called the press conference, Sibal warned that accepting the formula could pave the way for a permanent BJP government through what he described as a manipulative process.
He also raised concerns about the powers of the Delimitation Commission, which is headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, arguing that its decisions under the Delimitation Act could not be challenged in court.
“If political parties allow this to happen, two things will happen: You will have a permanent BJP government through a manipulative process,” he said.
Sibal warned that Opposition parties agreeing to the formula would be committing a grave political mistake.
“You will be doing a great disservice to yourselves, because they will finish you at the end of the day. They will bury you; they will bury democracy. History will never forgive you; the people of India will never forgive you,” he said.
“Think not of the post you might get, think not of freebies thrown at you, think not of cabinet positions, think not of becoming Chief Ministers. Think of the country, think of your grandchildren, think of the future of India,” he cautioned.
His remarks come amid speculation about possible political realignments, including reports that the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar is in touch with the BJP and that the Prime Minister has offered ministerial positions to NCP leaders.
Sibal also questioned the government's decision to keep Parliament's Monsoon Session technically alive. Both Houses were adjourned sine die on August 13, but the session has not been prorogued, leaving it open for Parliament to reconvene without summoning a fresh session.
The current gap has broken the 2008 record of 87 days between the adjournment and prorogation of a parliamentary session.
An extended or special sitting within the same session requires a minimum two-day notice, whereas convening a fresh session requires at least 14 days' notice. The delay in announcing the winter session has fuelled speculation over the government's plans.
There have been four occasions in the past—1975, 1979, 1984 and 2020— when there were no winter sessions.