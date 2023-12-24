'Production economy' model ensures growth, dignity of labour: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said "only a few close wealthy friends of the government were benefiting from India’s economic growth", and it was necessary to have a democratic ‘production economy' model which could ensure growth, high-quality jobs and the dignity of labour.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Economic growth without meaningful employment fosters inequality and undermines development. Presently, only a few close wealthy friends of the government are benefiting from India’s economic growth, leaving common Indians grappling with unemployment and price rise."

He said, "A democratic ‘production economy' model ensures not just growth, but also high-quality jobs and dignity of labour, laying the foundation for sustainable economic development."