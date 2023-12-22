You've silenced the people of India: Rahul Gandhi at INDIA bloc rally against suspension of MPs

Speaking at the protest rally, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government for silencing crores of Indians by removing their representatives from the house, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that democracy in India “is under threat under the BJP government”.

“Some questions on the lapse in security of Parliament. First question: how did they get in? Second question: why did they choose this action? The answer is unemployment,” Gandhi said. "The country's media does not talk about unemployment, it just tries to divert attention. The MPs who were suspended are not just individuals but are the voices of the people of India. You have not only insulted the MPs but also silenced the people of India."

“The youth are on social media for hours… Because there are no jobs… This was the same feeling in the minds of those youngsters who entered Parliament,” Gandhi added.