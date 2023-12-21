Opposition protests mass suspension of MPs, Kharge asks govt to "behave democratically"

INDIA bloc MPs on Thursday marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk to protest the suspension of opposition lawmakers, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated parliamentary privilege by not speaking on the security breach issue inside the House.

Carrying a huge 'Save Democracy' banner and placards with messages like 'Opposition MPs Suspended' 'Parliament Caged' and ''Democracy Expelled' written on them, the lawmakers took out the march.

Speaking with reporters at Vijay Chowk, Kharge said it is the right of the opposition to speak in a democracy and as representatives of people it is the legislators' responsibility to convey the sentiments of the people in Parliament.

The opposition wanted to speak on the issue but Prime Minister Modi and Home minister Shah did not turn up either in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, even as the PM continued to make speeches elsewhere, Kharge said.