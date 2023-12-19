Opposition MPs protest outside Parliament, hold mock House proceedings

Opposition MPs held a protest at the Makar Dwar of the new Parliament building today, 19 December, over the suspension of several MPs.

They also held mock House proceedings there, suggesting the business of Parliament was being impeded inside and thus must be held outside.

Today, 49 more opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha, bringing the total number of those suspended to 141 across both houses.

It is worth nothing here that out of a full house of 543, the Lok Sabha has 303 members from the ruling BJP alone. The remainder after 92 MPs were suspended (counting from 14 December) includes unofficial allies of the BJP such as the Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress Party as well. This implies that true dissenting voices that remain are few—and the BJP can push through any legislation relatively unimpeded, likely without much in the way of debate as well in the circumstances.

After this latest batch of suspensions, several members of opposition parties—including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi—gathered to protest outside Parliament, by the Gandhi statue on the premises. The gathered MPs and party leaders raised slogans against home minister Amit Shah and demanded his response on the Parliament security breach.