Demolition drive in Mathura given 'communal overtone', railways claims in SC

The Indian railways, in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, has said that the petitioner challenging demolition drive near Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura gave its action a "communal overtone" by linking it with a disputed religious premises.

"Such false assertions have been designedly made by the petitioner to provoke an instantaneous response of outrage by this Honourable Court, for the purpose of obtaining interim relief," it said.

The railways said that the petitioner has no locus to maintain the plea, and has not come with clean hands.