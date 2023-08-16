Illegal constructions near Krishna Janmabhoomi : SC orders status quo on demolition drive in Mathura

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo with regard to the demolition drive being carried out by railway authorities to clear alleged illegal constructions near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and others in the matter.

“Let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after one week,” the bench said.