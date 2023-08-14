SC refuses to stay demolition drive near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura

He apprised that the application seeking stay on demolition drive initiated by Railways was filed before the civil court in Mathura and the matter was listed for August 14.

In the meantime, the Railways is carrying out the demolition, the counsel added.

“If the High Court is not working, the Chief Justice (of the HC) is available for work. You will have to mention it before the Chief Justice,” a bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud told the counsel appearing for the petitioners.