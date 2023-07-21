SC seeks report from Allahabad HC on Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute suits

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court to furnish details of suits related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia was hearing a plea challenging the order passed by the high court which transferred to itself all matters related to the dispute pending before a Mathura court.

“Looking at the nature of the matter, is it not better that the high court tries the matter? Thinking aloud, if it is tried at a higher level... pendency of matter causes its own disquiet, one side or the other", Justice Kaul observed.