Demolition of homes, jobs for Agniveers, attacks on migrants in J-K to figure in Parliament session

"Demolition of homes due to protests" in some parts of the country, reservation of jobs for 'Agniveers' in paramilitary forces, riots and police firings are a host of subjects expected to be raised by MPs in the monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday.

According to the tentative list of questions related to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, issues like attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers in the Kashmir Valley, safety of RTI activists, status of Census 2021 and details of cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act would be raised by the parliamentarians.

The "demolition of homes due to protests" is listed as a starred question in the Rajya Sabha.

In a starred question, the MPs are allowed to ask supplementary questions during the 'Question Hour', while unstarred questions are those whose replies come from the government as written answers.