Denied leave, railway trackman man ends life

In a shocking incident, a railway trackman ended his life by lying down on the railway track.



He was run over by a train and his body was cut into two but the man surprisingly remained alive for a few minutes. He did not cry out in pain but lay quietly on the tracks while bystanders made videos and asked him the reason for his drastic step.



A two-minute video, in which he is seen sharing his ordeal with colleagues before succumbing to his injuries, has gone viral.



The victim was identified as Ramesh Singh, resident of Bhatpurva village of Fatehpur district. He was supposed to attend a wedding on February 19 along with his wife Archana Devi.