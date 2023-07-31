Denmark studying 'legal' options to stop Quran burnings

The Danish government is looking into "a legal tool" that would enable authorities to prevent protesters outside embassies from burning the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in the Nordic country.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told the national broadcaster DR on Sunday that the government was studying the scope for intervention to prevent such acts.

The news comes as many Muslim countries have protested the desecration of the Quran at demonstrations held in Denmark and Sweden in recent weeks.