Dense fog disrupts flights across North India; airlines issue advisory
Delhi began 2026 under fog, cold and pollution, with AQI at a “very poor” 372, CPCB data showed
Northern and eastern India woke to a New Year shrouded in dense fog on Thursday, as vast swathes of the region, including Delhi, were blanketed in a thick, cold haze that sharply reduced visibility and disrupted flight operations across major airports.
The national capital, beginning 2026 under a chilling combination of fog, biting cold, and lingering pollution, saw its Air Quality Index (AQI) persist at a “very poor” 372, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The smog-laden skies added to the winter bite, tightening their grip on Delhi and other northern cities, while airlines scrambled to keep travellers informed and safe.
Air India, in an early advisory on X, warned passengers that low visibility due to fog could affect flights in northern India, including Delhi. “Weather forecasts indicate low visibility across parts of northern India tomorrow morning, which may impact flight schedules across the network,” the airline said, while assuring travellers that its ‘FogCare’ initiative would provide advanced alerts, free rescheduling, or full refunds if flights were disrupted.
IndiGo, too, flagged delays, particularly in Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati, urging passengers to stay updated via official channels. “Departures and arrivals may experience short delays as we navigate the foggy conditions,” the airline said, promising attentive support to all affected travellers.
In Guwahati, visibility plummeted dramatically as haze and fog cloaked the skies, affecting smooth airport operations, while SpiceJet cautioned passengers about potential disruptions in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya and Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala. Lucknow, too, saw early-morning low visibility, though forecasts suggest a gradual improvement to nearly 2,000 metres by early afternoon, according to the India Meteorological Department.
As the fog lingers, travellers across the region are advised to remain vigilant, allow extra time for journeys, and keep abreast of flight updates, hoping for clearer skies in the hours to come to usher in the New Year more smoothly.
With IANS inputs