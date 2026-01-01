Dense fog disrupts flights across North India; airlines issue advisory

Northern and eastern India woke to a New Year shrouded in dense fog on Thursday, as vast swathes of the region, including Delhi, were blanketed in a thick, cold haze that sharply reduced visibility and disrupted flight operations across major airports.

The national capital, beginning 2026 under a chilling combination of fog, biting cold, and lingering pollution, saw its Air Quality Index (AQI) persist at a “very poor” 372, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The smog-laden skies added to the winter bite, tightening their grip on Delhi and other northern cities, while airlines scrambled to keep travellers informed and safe.

Air India, in an early advisory on X, warned passengers that low visibility due to fog could affect flights in northern India, including Delhi. “Weather forecasts indicate low visibility across parts of northern India tomorrow morning, which may impact flight schedules across the network,” the airline said, while assuring travellers that its ‘FogCare’ initiative would provide advanced alerts, free rescheduling, or full refunds if flights were disrupted.