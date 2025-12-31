Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Delhi airport

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were severely disrupted on Wednesday after dense fog and poor visibility led to widespread cancellations and delays.

Airport officials said at least 148 flights were cancelled, including 78 arrivals and 70 departures, while more than 150 services were delayed through the day. Two flights were also diverted due to the adverse weather conditions.

In an early morning update on social media, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the airport, said visibility levels were gradually improving, though some disruption was expected to continue.