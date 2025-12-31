Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Delhi airport
Nearly 150 flights cancelled and more than 150 delayed as low visibility affects air traffic in northern India
Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were severely disrupted on Wednesday after dense fog and poor visibility led to widespread cancellations and delays.
Airport officials said at least 148 flights were cancelled, including 78 arrivals and 70 departures, while more than 150 services were delayed through the day. Two flights were also diverted due to the adverse weather conditions.
In an early morning update on social media, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the airport, said visibility levels were gradually improving, though some disruption was expected to continue.
It added that ground staff were coordinating with airlines and other stakeholders to assist passengers and provide support across all terminals.
The Civil Aviation Ministry also issued an advisory, warning that foggy conditions prevailing in parts of northern India could impact flight operations at several airports. Airlines were directed to strictly follow passenger service norms, including timely communication, assistance during delays, facilitation of rebookings or refunds, and proper handling of baggage.
Indira Gandhi International Airport, one of the busiest in the country, handles around 1,300 flight movements every day, making it particularly vulnerable to weather-related disruptions during the winter fog season.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines