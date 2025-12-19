Dense fog grounds flights at Delhi airport as airlines issue advisories

Dense fog severely disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning, leading to widespread cancellations and delays as visibility dropped to near-zero levels across the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, warning of persistent fog conditions across Delhi and large parts of northern India.

Airport authorities said more than 150 flight movements were affected, with over 200 services delayed and several others cancelled. Operations were conducted under CAT III conditions, which allow aircraft to land in extremely poor visibility.

Despite this, at least 79 departures, including two international flights, and 73 arrivals, also including two international services, were cancelled as safety concerns mounted.

Officials at the airport said teams were deployed across terminals to assist stranded passengers, coordinate with airlines and manage congestion. The disruptions followed a difficult week for travellers, with hundreds of delays reported on previous days due to similar weather conditions.

Airlines operating from Delhi issued advisories urging passengers to stay updated on their flight status. IndiGo said early-morning fog was impacting departures and arrivals and advised customers to check schedules before leaving for the airport.

The carrier said it was closely monitoring weather developments, adjusting operations where necessary and prioritising passenger safety in coordination with airport authorities.