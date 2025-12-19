Dense fog grounds flights at Delhi airport as airlines issue advisories
Over 150 flights cancelled or delayed as operations switch to CAT III conditions; airlines alert passengers as visibility plunges and air quality worsens
Dense fog severely disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning, leading to widespread cancellations and delays as visibility dropped to near-zero levels across the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, warning of persistent fog conditions across Delhi and large parts of northern India.
Airport authorities said more than 150 flight movements were affected, with over 200 services delayed and several others cancelled. Operations were conducted under CAT III conditions, which allow aircraft to land in extremely poor visibility.
Despite this, at least 79 departures, including two international flights, and 73 arrivals, also including two international services, were cancelled as safety concerns mounted.
Officials at the airport said teams were deployed across terminals to assist stranded passengers, coordinate with airlines and manage congestion. The disruptions followed a difficult week for travellers, with hundreds of delays reported on previous days due to similar weather conditions.
Airlines operating from Delhi issued advisories urging passengers to stay updated on their flight status. IndiGo said early-morning fog was impacting departures and arrivals and advised customers to check schedules before leaving for the airport.
The carrier said it was closely monitoring weather developments, adjusting operations where necessary and prioritising passenger safety in coordination with airport authorities.
Air India alerted passengers about possible disruptions and highlighted its ‘FogCare’ initiative, which provides advance alerts and allows eligible passengers to reschedule flights without additional charges. SpiceJet also issued a similar advisory, asking travellers to keep track of real-time flight information.
The airport operator confirmed that some services had been impacted due to low visibility and said it regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers, advising them to remain in touch with their respective airlines for updates.
The foggy conditions were compounded by worsening air quality in the capital. Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index stood at 387 in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday morning, with several locations slipping into the ‘severe’ range.
The IMD cautioned that the dense fog could also disrupt road and rail traffic, warning commuters to expect slower travel and possible delays.
With winter fog expected to persist in the coming days, authorities and airlines have urged passengers to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and remain vigilant for further advisories.
With agency inputs
