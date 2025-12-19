Dense fog blankets north India, IMD issues red alert for Delhi

A thick layer of fog stretching from Punjab to Bihar reduced visibility across the Indo-Gangetic plains on the morning of Friday, 19 December, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Delhi. It has also warned that road, rail and air traffic may be affected.

IMD officials said satellite imagery showed a dense fog cover over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

At 5.30 a.m., visibility was recorded at zero metres in Agra, Bareilly, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh; Ambala, Amritsar, Bathinda, Ludhiana and Adampur in Punjab; Safdarjung in Delhi; Ambala in Haryana; Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh; Bhagalpur in Bihar; and Daltonganj in Jharkhand.

The IMD issued a red alert for Delhi, warning that fog may disrupt operations at some airports and affect highways and railway routes.