DoT directs telecom operators to roll out caller name display service from 1 Nov

DoT directs telecom operators to display callers’ names alongside phone numbers from 1 November, with automatic activation for eligible 4G and newer networks

Saved contact names remain unchanged, while names from telecom subscriber records appear for unknown domestic numbers. International calls will display “International Call”

Operators must protect user data, while businesses can display registered trademarks or GST-registered trade names

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed telecom operators to implement Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) services across their respective service areas from 1 November 2026. The facility will allow mobile users to see the caller’s name alongside their telephone number when receiving calls, helping them identify callers whose numbers are not saved in their contact lists.

According to the DoT guidelines, telecom service providers have already conducted trials of CNAP on wireless terrestrial networks using 4G and higher-generation technologies. The service will be activated automatically for eligible users, meaning subscribers will not need to submit separate requests to access the facility.

The implementation of CNAP on older technologies, including 2G and 3G networks, as well as public switched telephone networks (PSTN), will be considered separately after further examination.

Under the new framework, the caller’s name will become part of the Calling Line Identification (CLI) information displayed on the recipient’s handset. Currently, this information primarily shows the caller’s telephone number.

With CNAP, the incoming call display will contain two fields: one identifying the caller’s telephone number and another presenting the caller’s name.