DoT directs telecom operators to roll out caller name display service from 1 Nov
Saved names remain unchanged; unknown domestic callers’ registered names appear, while international calls show “International Call”
DoT directs telecom operators to display callers’ names alongside phone numbers from 1 November, with automatic activation for eligible 4G and newer networks
Saved contact names remain unchanged, while names from telecom subscriber records appear for unknown domestic numbers. International calls will display “International Call”
Operators must protect user data, while businesses can display registered trademarks or GST-registered trade names
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed telecom operators to implement Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) services across their respective service areas from 1 November 2026. The facility will allow mobile users to see the caller’s name alongside their telephone number when receiving calls, helping them identify callers whose numbers are not saved in their contact lists.
According to the DoT guidelines, telecom service providers have already conducted trials of CNAP on wireless terrestrial networks using 4G and higher-generation technologies. The service will be activated automatically for eligible users, meaning subscribers will not need to submit separate requests to access the facility.
The implementation of CNAP on older technologies, including 2G and 3G networks, as well as public switched telephone networks (PSTN), will be considered separately after further examination.
Under the new framework, the caller’s name will become part of the Calling Line Identification (CLI) information displayed on the recipient’s handset. Currently, this information primarily shows the caller’s telephone number.
With CNAP, the incoming call display will contain two fields: one identifying the caller’s telephone number and another presenting the caller’s name.
The name displayed will depend on whether the recipient has saved the caller’s number in their phonebook.
Saved contacts: If the number is already stored on the recipient’s phone, the saved contact name will continue to appear
Unsaved domestic numbers: If the number is not saved, the name recorded in the originating telecom operator’s subscriber database will be displayed
International calls: Incoming international calls will be identified as “International Call”
The system is intended to make it easier for users to identify unknown domestic callers without relying solely on third-party caller identification applications.
The government has introduced the framework in accordance with Rule 48(1) of the Telecommunications (Authorisation for Provision of Principal Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2026.
The provision requires authorised telecom entities to ensure the secure presentation of calling line identification and prevent the information from being tampered with.
The DoT’s guidelines establish requirements for operators to incorporate caller name information into their networks while maintaining the reliability and security of telecom services.
Telecom providers will also need to ensure that their networks, databases and connectivity infrastructure can process CNAP requests efficiently without affecting call quality or overall service performance.
The guidelines require telecom operators to adopt a “security-by-design” approach when implementing the service, with safeguards intended to protect user privacy and network security.
Under the prescribed query-response mechanism, the system used to retrieve caller name information should not retain the calling name identity once the incoming call has ended.
This requirement is intended to limit the retention of caller identification information while allowing the network to display the relevant name during an incoming call.
Operators will be responsible for ensuring that the service functions securely and efficiently across their eligible networks.
The CNAP framework also provides flexibility for businesses and bulk customers that want their calls to display a recognised business identity rather than the name recorded in individual subscriber records.
Under the guidelines, eligible businesses can use a preferred name if it is either a registered trademark recorded with the Trade Marks Registry or a registered trade name listed on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal.
This provision could help businesses display an identifiable and officially registered name when contacting customers, rather than relying exclusively on the subscriber name associated with their telephone connection.
The eligibility conditions are intended to ensure that preferred names are linked to recognised registrations.
The planned rollout from 1 November 2026, marks a step towards integrating caller name information into India’s telecom infrastructure.
By displaying names sourced from telecom operators’ subscriber databases, CNAP is intended to improve the identification of unknown domestic callers. The framework also establishes separate treatment for saved contacts, international calls and registered business identities.
The initial implementation will focus on eligible wireless networks operating on 4G and newer technologies, while the extension to 2G, 3G and landline networks remains subject to further examination.
The effectiveness of the service will depend on the accuracy of subscriber records, network readiness and operators’ ability to implement the prescribed privacy and security safeguards.
With IANS inputs