Dera chief Ram Rahim walks out of jail on 30-day parole

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples, walked out of Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak on Tuesday after being granted a 30-day parole — his 16th release from prison since his 2017 conviction.

The controversial self-styled godman left the jail premises early in the morning amid tight security arrangements and will stay at the Sirsa headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda during the parole period, according to Dera spokesperson and advocate Jitender Khurana.

The latest parole comes just months after Ram Rahim was granted temporary release in January this year. Over the past two years, the Dera chief has repeatedly secured paroles and furloughs, often around election periods.

He was granted a 40-day parole in August 2025, a 21-day furlough in April 2025 and another 30-day parole in January 2025 ahead of the Delhi assembly elections held on 5 February.