Derek O’Brien counters Modi on Bengal corruption accusation, raises ‘washing machine’ charge

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his promise to bring out a ‘white paper’ on corruption in West Bengal, alleging that opposition leaders facing investigations get relief after joining the BJP.

In a post on X, O’Brien said he was presenting a “fact-check” of the Prime Minister’s remarks made at a rally in Katwa, Purba Bardhaman district.

“Another election speech by Narendra today. Once more, let’s expose his eight claims and present an eight-point reality check,” he said.

‘Washing machine’ remark

Referring to corruption investigations, O’Brien alleged that “nine out of 10 Opposition leaders facing corruption probes who joined the BJP got reprieve”.

He named leaders such as Praful Patel, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Ajit Pawar and Ashok Chavan, and referred to the BJP as a “washing machine”.

He also mentioned that Suvendu Adhikari was made Leader of Opposition after joining the party.

There was no immediate response from the BJP to the allegations.