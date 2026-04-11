Derek O’Brien counters Modi on Bengal corruption accusation, raises ‘washing machine’ charge
TMC leader counters Modi’s poll speech with ‘fact-check’; BJP yet to respond
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his promise to bring out a ‘white paper’ on corruption in West Bengal, alleging that opposition leaders facing investigations get relief after joining the BJP.
In a post on X, O’Brien said he was presenting a “fact-check” of the Prime Minister’s remarks made at a rally in Katwa, Purba Bardhaman district.
“Another election speech by Narendra today. Once more, let’s expose his eight claims and present an eight-point reality check,” he said.
‘Washing machine’ remark
Referring to corruption investigations, O’Brien alleged that “nine out of 10 Opposition leaders facing corruption probes who joined the BJP got reprieve”.
He named leaders such as Praful Patel, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Ajit Pawar and Ashok Chavan, and referred to the BJP as a “washing machine”.
He also mentioned that Suvendu Adhikari was made Leader of Opposition after joining the party.
There was no immediate response from the BJP to the allegations.
Claims on governance, welfare
O’Brien disputed Modi’s claims on governance in West Bengal, saying the TMC government had lifted “two crore people out of poverty”, reduced unemployment and implemented welfare initiatives.
He cited schemes such as ‘Duare Sarkar’, claiming services had reached beneficiaries at their doorstep.
On farmers’ income, he said a parliamentary panel had recommended increasing benefits under PM-Kisan, and contrasted it with the state’s Krishak Bandhu scheme, which he claimed provided higher assistance.
Remarks on women’s safety, jobs
The TMC leader also criticised the BJP on women’s safety, citing national crime data and referring to the remission of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.
He also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over law and order in Delhi.
On employment schemes such as PM Vishwakarma Yojana, O’Brien claimed that only a limited number of applicants had received loan sanctions.
In his rally speech, Modi said the BJP would bring a ‘white paper’ on corruption in West Bengal and accused the TMC of creating fear among citizens.
He also said the BJP would implement Ayushman Bharat in the state and provide relief in government recruitment if voted to power.
The exchange comes amid intensified campaigning in West Bengal, with both the TMC and BJP trading allegations over governance, corruption and welfare delivery ahead of the Assembly elections.
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