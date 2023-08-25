Detained YRS activists will be released on assurance by prominent person: ADGP

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh Friday said that the Yuva Rajput Sabha activists detained for "breach of peace" will be released if any "prominent person" guarantees on their behalf that they would not repeat such an offence.

During a protest on Monday by the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) demanding the removal of the Sarore toll plaza, at least 27 of its activists were detained for violating restrictions around the toll plaza. Authorities had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which forbids the gathering of four or more people at a particular place, in and around the toll plaza late Monday night.

The YRS is demanding the removal of the toll plaza on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway in the Samba district, claiming that it was illegally set up to collect tolls from the common people.