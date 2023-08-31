Development work undertaken by Centre in J&K not relevant in deciding pleas against Article 370: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that the development works undertaken by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir post August 2019 will not be relevant in deciding the constitutional challenge against abrogation of Article 370.

The Constitution Bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud remarked that the roadmap, given by the Union government, on restoration of statehood of J&K and holding of elections, cannot be an answer to the constitutional challenge and it has to be dealt "independently".

"The nature of development work taken place post August 2019 may not be relevant to the constitutional challenge …. (and) cannot be an answer to the constitutional challenge .... These facts would possibly have no bearing on the constitutional issue," the CJI observed.