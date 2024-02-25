Devendra Fadnavis wants to kill me: Maratha activist Jarange

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday said he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who he accused of trying to "kill" him.

Patil also alleged that Fadnavis was conspiring to sabotage protests staged by the Maratha community for reservation in government jobs and education. Addressing a gathering at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange claimed that Fadnavis had been trying to defame him by getting people to malign his image, and then alleged that the deputy CM was plotting to kill him.

"Some people are being lured and pressured to make false allegations against me. Fadnavis is behind these conspiracies. He wants to kill me. I am ready to march to Sagar bungalow (Fadnavis' official residence in Mumbai's Malabar Hill) right away," Jarange said.

The announcement led to chaos at the site, where the activist's supporters had gathered in large numbers. Even as some of them tried to take away his microphone, Jarange said he would march to Mumbai alone and all he needed was a stick for support.

Hitting back, Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane warned Jarange that he would have to cross a "huge wall of party workers" to reach Fadnavis, adding that the quota activist was "now reading from a script".