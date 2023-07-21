DGCA approves Go First's resumption of operations on specific conditions

India's civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted approval to airline Go First's plan to resume operations , subject to specific conditions.

In its notification issued on Friday, the DGCA said that the proposed resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP), Go First, dated June 28, amended vide communication dated July 15, has been examined by this office, and the same is accepted by the competent authority, subject to the outcome of the writ petitions/applications pending before the Delhi High Court and the NCLT, Delhi.

A special safety audit was also conducted by the DGCA from 4 to 6 July.

“Accordingly, Go First, as a going concern, may commence flight operations subject to the conditions including compliance of all the applicable regulatory requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate shall be ensured at all times.Continuing airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations shall be ensured at all times,” the notification read.